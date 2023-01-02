East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Day through tonight for the possibilities of Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of East Texas through 9 PM tonight. More watches are possible, but at this moment, just the Tornado Watch until 9. As a cold front approaches East Texas overnight, the area ahead of the front is very unstable and storms are likely. Storms will likely taper off later this evening and then more are possible along the cold front that should move in overnight tonight and early Tuesday morning. By mid-morning, all storms should be out of ETX. The Storm Prediction Center has an ENHANCED RISK (3 out of 5) for much of East Texas and a SLIGHT RISK for the remainder of ETX through early tomorrow morning. Wind gusts near 75 mph are possible in the strongest storms, hail near half dollar size will be possible and, of course, a few isolated tornadoes that may be fairly strong. Once the front moves through, the weather settles down quickly, and temperatures should slowly cool down over the next 2 to 3 days. Our Next cold front will move in on Saturday evening, but will be fairly weak and only a few showers...maybe a thundershower will be possible. Please remain alert through tonight as we continue to watch for more storms to develop out ahead of the cold front.

