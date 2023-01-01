Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man admits to deadly shooting at Roswell motel

Roswell Police Department Logo
Roswell Police Department Logo(RPD Facebook)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, NM (KCBD) - Police in Roswell are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday evening at the Leisure Inn in the 2700 block of West Second Street.

27-year-old Anthony McCullough was arrested on Saturday morning after telling police he shot 32-year-old Adam Trujillo.

McCullough told police he shot Trujillo after they argued and Trujillo threatened him with a knife.

Police say the two men had been sitting inside a pickup when the victim allegedly threatened McCullough.

Police say McCullough got a rifle from his motel room and shot Trujillo multiple times while he was still sitting in the passenger seat of the pickup.

The statement from Roswell police says Anthony performed first aid on Adam after shooting him but Adam Trujillo died on scene from his injuries.

McCullough was detained on scene on Friday and arrested on Saturday morning. He’s been charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and is incarcerated at the Chaves County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Large hail, isolated tornadoes possible Monday for East Texas counties
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

As the final hours of 2022 tick away, Longview businesses prepare for traditional New Year’s...
Longview restaurants, bars ready for safe New Year’s celebrations
Community members gathered to write letters on the framing for walls where veteran families...
Heroes Ranch visitors write letters of support as construction continues
Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Kemp
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022