Longview restaurants, bars ready for safe New Year’s celebrations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas’ eyes will turn to the clock at midnight tonight to ring in the new year.

As the celebrations go on, for some businesses, it’s not only about giving customers a happy place to celebrate but also ensuring their safety.

As the final hours of 2022 tick away, Longview businesses prepare for traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We have a band from eight to one o’clock this morning. Tickets $45 a head, that gets you a buffet and a bottle of champagne for 12 o’clock,” said Judd’s Downtown Cafe worker Taylor Self.

“I feel like I’m a part of it. It’s more laid back, and I just enjoy watching others have a good time,” said Judd’s worker Ashley Grubbs.

Aside from providing that celebratory environment for New Year’s Eve, they will also be looking at the safety of those who attend.

With lots of alcohol being consumed, workers will be watching.

“We just need to be aware of how much they’ve had,” said Grubbs.

“We’ll call Ubers if we need to. A lot of people that come in here, we know them by name,” Self said.

But, not all places will be open.

Roma’s owners decided to close early and let their employees enjoy New Year’s Eve.

“It’s always better to let the people enjoy the beginning of the year that we start and the end of the year,” said Owner Adrian.

They want everyone to have a happy, safe lead-in to 2023.

“You guys, happy new year. Everybody, be safe out there,” Adrian said.

