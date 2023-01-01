Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Longview crews battle workshop fire

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.(KLTV)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions.

The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area.

Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to see a roaring fire.

Longview crews arrived quickly to put out the fire.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Large hail, isolated tornadoes possible Monday for East Texas counties
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

As the final hours of 2022 tick away, Longview businesses prepare for traditional New Year’s...
Longview restaurants, bars ready for safe New Year’s celebrations
Community members gathered to write letters on the framing for walls where veteran families...
Heroes Ranch visitors write letters of support as construction continues
Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Kemp