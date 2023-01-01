Longview crews battle workshop fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions.

The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area.

Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to see a roaring fire.

Longview crews arrived quickly to put out the fire.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.