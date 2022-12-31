Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you plan on ringing in the new year with cheers and toasts, it may take some planning ahead.

Liquor stores across the state of Texas will be closed for 61 consecutive hours, so it’s best to make sure you have enough to get through a couple of days due to New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday this year.

“A lot of states cancelled it, they no longer follow the blue law, but Texas does and it’s a good thing ... it keeps the families together. They have plenty of time after that to come up here and see us,” says Jackie Huey, manager of May’s Liquor, Beer, & Wine.

It happened with Christmas and it’s happening again for New Year’s Day; if the holiday falls on a Sunday, Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday.

Although you will not be able to buy liquor, it gives employees some much needed time off, as the holidays are one of their busiest seasons.

After stores close at 9 p.m. Saturday, the next chance to go to the liquor store will be Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Liquor store owners also want to remind customers to drink responsibly, and don’t drink and drive.

