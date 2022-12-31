Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Midland Police Department investigating human remains

(Source: Midland Police Department)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:18 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas in reference to possible human remains found in the area.

Officers on the scene confirmed the remains are human. There were no apparent signs of criminal activity, but the remains may have been there for an extended period of time.

The remains will be taken to Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for further processing. The investigation is ongoing to identify the deceased individual.

CBS7 will keep you updated when more information is released.

