Livye Lewis’ family speaks on capture of her killer, Matthew Edgar

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - After the capture of convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, who spent nearly a year on the run, Darci Bass, the mother of victim Livye Lewis, said a wave of emotions hit her after she heard the news.

“Of course I got excited, but I was like ‘no wait, Darci, make sure this is true’,” Bass said.

Then she was even more confused after reflecting on what had happened over the last two years since her daughter’s death.

“I didn’t know how to feel,” Bass said. “I mean, this is something we should not even be having to deal with.”

Lewis’ cousins Kaitlyn Napier and Sydney Ebarb said that while they’re excited that Edgar is being brought to justice, they don’t want to let their guard down just yet.

“This is the third time he’s been arrested since it happened,” Ebarb said. “So I feel like, yes, it’s real, but the ball has been dropped so many times. We have to make sure this ball is not dropped.”

With Bass adding that throughout the last year, knowing that her daughter’s killer was on the run was terrifying to live with.

“And always having to look over your back,” Bass said. “Sometimes I felt like I could feel him, like he was close or something.”

That feeling would be right, as Edgar was caught near his old home while smoking a cigarette on a porch in Sabine County.

He was living a seemingly normal life, while Lewis’ family was dealing with the grief of her death.

“Walked outside to go smoke a cigarette,” Ebarb said.

“It’s a slap in the face,” Bass said. “I mean it’s ridiculous.”

Matthew Edgar timeline of arrest, escape, and recapture. (KLTV/KTRE)

But the family says the always expected Edgar had stayed in Sabine County.

“I honestly never thought he was far.,” Ebarb said.

“I knew he was here because this is the only place they haven’t been looking,” Bass said.

But Bass says that with Edgar back in custody, the family wants to focus on remembering Lewis, who was a freshman at SFA when she was killed and had her dreams of becoming a nurse practitioner taken away from her.

And not remember her killer.

“Not Matthew Edgar or his running from the law,” Bass said.

And to shift focus on those who might have helped Edgar hide from the Sheriff’s Office face prosecution.

“Everybody that was involved in feeding him, clothing him, putting a roof over his head, knew his whereabouts needs to be prosecuted,” Bass said.

