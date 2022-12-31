Heroes Ranch visitors write letters of support as construction continues

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Heroes Ranch in Quitman is a space that’s being built to provide disabled veterans a sort of “recreational retreat.” Today, community members gathered at the ranch to write their favorite prayer, bible verse or inspirational message to staple on the walls.

The buildings are still in the framing process, but construction is set to be complete by spring.

“We’re building today a six-bedroom, seven-bath ADA Heroes House, where we’ll have families come stay with us for a week,” said Freeman Sawyer, founder of Heroes Ranch.

Sawyer said he was inspired to create a safe haven for veterans and first responders from befriending and working with veterans throughout his life.

“We’re going to put all that love and prayer and energy into the Heroes House, so that’s what we’re doing here today,” said Sawyer.

He said the ranch is around 50% complete, and his goal is to bring in 150 families a week.

The ranch offers veterans everything for free, including housing for a week, food and entertainment.

“There’s a lot of good organizations out there that take disabled veterans and first responders hunting every weekend. I’m looking to take the ones that nobody else can take. I believe there’s some isolation going on. I’m not only with the veterans; I want their family to come out as well. They will meet like-minded families and have patriots help them and support them,” said Sawyer.

Heroes Ranch offers side-by-sides that are handicap-equipped with handles for steering and wheelchairs.

“Whatever that injury is or that disability is or ability is, right, we want to be able to cater to their needs, so everything that we do on the ranch, we think, ‘How do we get them there, first. And second, how do we get them there safely,’” said Sawyer.

“Well, I think this place is much more therapeutic for all veterans to come back and reconnect with other veterans. It’s much more than talking to somebody in an office or something,” said Henry Shankle, a former Marine Corps sergeant.

For more information on Heroes Ranch, you can visit their website.

