Gohmert’s life after Congress could include podcast, book deal

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - Congressman Louie Gohmert’s time in office is drawing to a close. His term will officially end at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

So, what’s next for Gohmert? In an interview via Skype, Gohmert said his life after Congress will not include staying silent. The Pittsburg native says he has already been approached by James Golden, the longtime producer of The Rush Limbaugh Show about potential audio programs.

“James said, ‘hey, come the first of the year, you ought to have a radio show and a podcast.’ I don’t know about a radio show, but I did hear from one of the major syndicated folks that wanted to talk with me about a podcast,” Gohmert said.

Gohmert said Golden has also proposed the idea of getting him a book deal.

“He (Golden) called and said, ‘I think maybe it’s time come January to look at getting a book done.’ And then he called in November and said, ‘I had an epiphany. Primary Colors was a fiction book and reached a lot more than the typical politicos. You have to make yours a fiction book. Change the names, tell the same stories, and you’ll reach a wider audience.”

While Gohmert is interested in the proposals made by Golden, he is not interested in lobbying. Acknowledging a one-year moratorium on lobbying Congress itself, Gohmert admits he’s not all that interested in even doing so when he can.

“If I lobby, it’s going to be for something I believe in, not something I’m paid for,” he said. “A few different former congressmen in Washington have said if I’m interested in lobbying, they have a place for me, and we could talk. But I’m not interested in that at all.”

As Gohmert looks to his own future, we wanted his thoughts about the future of his district and the man who will succeed him in Congress, former Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

“People have been asking me about this Judge Nathaniel Moran. And I say, ‘oh, you’ll find he’s a lot nicer guy than I am.’ I think Nathaniel’s background will help him a lot, but it is critical who you listen to.”

With just days left in office, Gohmert had this to say about the state of the country.

“I’d like to think the country is safer. It’s not. Our freedoms are not safer. Our indebtedness is overwhelming. But there are a lot more stand-up people in Congress today and they say I’m a big part of the reason that they ran and got elected,” Gohmert said.

