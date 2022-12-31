Boil water notice rescinded for City of Kemp

KEMP, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice that was issued on Dec. 24 for the City of Kemp public water system has now been rescinded.

The system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling as of Dec. 31.

If you have questions, please contact Luis Valentin at (903) 603-6306.

