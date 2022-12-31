Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Kemp

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KEMP, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice that was issued on Dec. 24 for the City of Kemp public water system has now been rescinded.

The system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling as of Dec. 31.

If you have questions, please contact Luis Valentin at (903) 603-6306.

