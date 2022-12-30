WEBXTRA: Christmas week cold snap affecting small egg farms production

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The brutal icy temperatures of Christmas week knocked out power and froze pipes in East Texas but it also affected particular producers, egg farmers.

While big producers have the resources to combat heat and cold and even the shorter days of winter, small producers are seeing a significant drop-off in their egg production.

Camp County Texas A&M Agri-life Extension Agent Kaycee Davis says there are numerous variables that will stop hens from laying. Extremes in weather is one of them.

