Veteran from Denison is paralyzed after an ATV accident

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Denison native, Josh Prado is described by friends and family as a great American hero.

Prado’s longtime family friend, Rhonda Koeppen said, “He had gone to the military, then he went to the sheriff’s department, was doing several special things. He’s always just had the most outgoing personality you could ever dream of.” It appeared that Prado had everything going right for him, until Christmas day of 2021.

After riding ATVs with his daughter, the unthinkable happened.

Prado recalled, “I just remember turning the wheel, and suddenly, everything went black, and I heard a pop. I woke up and I just saw my body, my legs just lying there, my arms just lying there, and I was trying to get up and I couldn’t get up.”

The incident left Prado in the hospital for weeks.

He explained, “I was diagnosed to not be able to move anything below my shoulders, but with the good grace of God, my right arm is slowly starting to come in.”

Now after months of rehab, Prado says he just wants to do one thing, and that’s go to his daughter’s softball games.

He elaborated and said, “I haven’t been able to see any practices, I haven’t been able to see any of her games, and that really hurts a little bit because my daughter and me we’re really close, and since she was 5 years old, I’ve always been there for her, with her practices and her games, I’ve even helped coach her softball team, and now I’m not able to do that anymore.”

Which is why family friend, Rhonda Koeppen, has set up a go fund me account, to help Prado with his transportation needs.

Koeppen said, “He can’t get out, he can’t go to the store, he can’t get anything because he has to have a van that is wheelchair accessible.”

Prado said he’s tried many different vans, but they don’t accommodate his 6-foot 4 stature and the van that would work, is pricey.

He said, “Since I’ve gotten home from the hospital and rehab, I’ve pretty much just stayed at home. Unfortunately, because I’m not able to get out and be a regular person, I can’t do that right now.”

Click here to donate to Josh Prado’s GoFundMe account.

