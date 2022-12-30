Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

Travis Maher, a 23-year veteran of Austin Fire Department and 21-year member of Texas A&M Task...
Travis Maher, a 23-year veteran of Austin Fire Department and 21-year member of Texas A&M Task Force 1 died after battling cancer.(Austin Fire Department)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer.

Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years.

Maher was deployed to several of the nation’s most significant disasters, including being one of 10 individuals from the Austin Fire Department sent to Ground Zero immediately following 9/11.

His last role in the Austin Fire Department was as Battalion Chief.

He leaves behind his wife and two teenage sons.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Edgar was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service on Dec. 29, 2022.
Man convicted of murder after walking away from Sabine County courthouse back in custody
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
Large hail, isolated tornadoes possible Monday for East Texas counties