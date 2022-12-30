Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New Year’s Day blackeyed peas by Davie Wallace, the Cook’n Guy

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend David Wallace joined us to share a recipe for delicious blackeyed peas. They’re eaten year ‘round, of course, but it’s a tradition in the South to eat them on New Year’s Day for good luck. Here’s how David makes his:

New Years Day is almost here.  Everybody wants to insure their share of health, wealth, and good luck. One way, is to eat cabbage, corn bread, and blackeye peas! But that’s really all about the money. Cabbage is cash, corn bread represents gold, and the peas really mean coins! So yes, it’s all about money. Oh well, we could all use some more money, so let’s not forget the cabbage, peas, and corn bread!

Did you know that peas, beans, and vegetables need a fat molecule to give them a rich flavor.  You can use butter, meat, or bacon fat to enrich the broth on your blackeye peas, but if you are vegetarian, add some olive oil. Adding olive oil works on vegetable soups, beans, or blackeye peas and it is totally yummy!

MY RECIPE FOR  BLACKEYE PEAS

12oz package of frozen blackeye peas

4 cups water

Finely chopped celery, onion, and bell pepper (maybe quarter cup each)

Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and a little thyme (to your taste)

In a large sauce pan or pot, bring all to slow boil and simmer about 35-45 minutes, until tender peas. Happy New Year and good luck!

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

