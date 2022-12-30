Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Rain is quickly moving out and leaving behind enough moisture for some pretty dense fog to develop. Expect the fog and low cloud cover to last through the late morning. Even after the fog is gone, skies will continue to be cloudy throughout the day. Winds will be light and temperatures will climb into the mid 60s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but not much rain is expected from today’s clouds. Clouds finally clear out early Saturday with more sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times this weekend and will help warm things back into the 70s for Sunday afternoon. Another round of strong to severe storms is expected to start next week. Monday is the next First Alert Weather Day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
(Source: Del City Fire Department)
Woman’s surveillance video shows her shooting at neighboring home, throwing flaming towel at open door
Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Wood County Sheriff's Office
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 12-30-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 12-30-22
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-29-22
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips