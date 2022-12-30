Man convicted of murder after walking away from Sabine County courthouse back in custody

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Matthew Edgar was apprehended and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Edgar was immediately taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing by the court.

Matthew Hoy Edgar was arrested in November 2020 in connection with the death of Livye Lewis, 19.

According to testimony in court, investigators said Lewis was found dead on FM 83, about 2.5 miles east of Hemphill. She had a gunshot wound to the neck.

Edgar was found in the same area lying in the fetal position and bloody. According to court testimony, Edgar was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Edgar said he remembered drinking on the porch and awoke in the ambulance. Investigators say Edgar cried when he learned Lewis was dead.

According to court testimony, Edgar and Lewis were at a party and an argument started regarding Lewis’ conversations with another man. After everyone had left the party, Lewis was on her way to Hemphill when Edgar caught up to her. Lewis was found dead in the vehicle at the side of the road, but there was no evidence of a wreck.

The state showed texts sent from Edgar’s phone.

“I will watch y’all, take y’all with a smile on my face,” said one of the messages.

At 3:34 a.m., the third party in the triangle texted Edgar, asking where Lewis was. Edgar responded with “dead,” according to court testimony. The state pointed out that Edgar would be the only person who would know Lewis was dead at that time.

Edgar walked away from the courthouse unescorted on day two of the trial, and was supposed to return the next day for the continuation of proceedings. However, he failed to show up for day three, Jan. 27, 2022, and law enforcement began searching in earnest for him. He was never found until he was taken into custody today, Dec. 29, 2022.

