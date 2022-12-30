Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Large hail, isolated tornadoes possible Monday for East Texas counties

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Another strong storm system will be moving into East Texas early next week.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather and a few eastern counties under an enhanced risk (3/5) for severe weather. Timing could still change, but at this time, it looks like storms will develop Monday afternoon and continue through the evening, coming to an end Tuesday morning. Strong, damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes are all possible with this storm system.

(Katie Vossler)

Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather App for details as the storms system evolves over the holiday weekend.

