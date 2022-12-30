Gregg County commissioners adjust base salary for DA’s office

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday was the last meeting of the Gregg County Commissioner’s Court for 2022.

Among the items discussed dealt with the district attorney’s office not asking for money, but for quality.

Gregg County District Attorney-elect John Moore spoke in front of county commissioners in the hopes of working to consolidate positions in the DA’s office.

“I am looking to combine some positions, get some experienced, quality people in here that are going to then assume probably the job of two prosecutors and work it so we can have someone with quality that will know what they’re doing and be able to take care of the court system and help the entire county,” Moore said.

To get those quality people, one of the things done Thursday was to change the salary base.

“That hasn’t been upgraded for 20 something years, salaries today aren’t anything near what they were 20 years ago, that’s all I asked the commissioners to do is to move the range up so I can get those qualified people in here,” Moore said.

Moore’s philosophy is efficiency over quantity, something Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt sees the wisdom in and believes could help in moving cases through the court system faster.

“We don’t want anybody to be languishing in the jail if the DA can make something happen, move them out of the jail whether it be through bond or whether it be through negotiations with their defense attorney, but we need to have good people to be able to do those kind of things, and I think he’s going the right direction to do those,” Stoudt said.

Moore says they hope the changes commissioners are making will also help to keep prosecutors longer.

“We need those people to stay in the business of being prosecutors instead of moving on to somewhere else,” Moore said.

As part of the adjustments, beginning January 1, base pay for assistant district attorneys in Gregg County will increase by $10,000, bringing their yearly pay to $130,000.

