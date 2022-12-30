Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Yesterday sure was a soggy one as many areas received upwards of 1″-2″ of rainfall due to the widespread showers and storms. Other than a few light brief showers this evening, most will stay dry tonight as skies remain mostly cloudy. We’ll wake up tomorrow morning cool, near 50 degrees and foggy, but expect a decent warm up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees as sunshine and south winds return to East Texas. Quiet weather is expected as we ring in the near year with partly to mostly clear skies Saturday night. Sunday marks the beginning of 2023 and it is going to be a warm start at that as afternoon temperatures easily climb into the middle 70s. Strong to severe storms will be likely once again by Monday due to ample supply of Gulf moisture as well as a stout upper-level disturbance and cold front combo. Details on timing are still somewhat muddy, but at this time all modes of severe weather do seem possible, including very strong winds as well as tornadoes. Please remain weather alert over the weekend and monitor for more updates to the forecast. Another cold front will swing through East Texas on Wednesday, allowing for some much cooler temperatures to return for the second half of next week. Y’all enjoy the sunshine when it arrives tomorrow, and have a safe and happy New Year!

