Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Dollar General cashier critically shot during armed robbery, authorities say

Deputies in Mississippi say a Dollar General cashier is in critical condition after an armed...
Deputies in Mississippi say a Dollar General cashier is in critical condition after an armed robbery.(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store where an employee was critically injured.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, a man disguised as a utility worker entered the store Thursday night and told a clerk and at least one customer to clear the building, claiming there was a reported gas leak.

Authorities said the suspect then got into a scuffle with the clerk over the cash drawer. The armed thief ended up taking out a gun and shooting the worker in the chest.

The sheriff’s office said the clerk was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected shooter.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Edgar was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service on Dec. 29, 2022.
Man convicted of murder after walking away from Sabine County courthouse back in custody
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
(Source: Del City Fire Department)
Woman’s surveillance video shows her shooting at neighboring home, throwing flaming towel at open door
Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene

Latest News

Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania