Denison man sentenced to 22 years for arson

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after he plead guilty to setting a home on fire.

According to the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old David Darling plead guilty to arson intending to damage a habitation in November.

A press release states, Darling admitted to setting a house near the intersection of Day and Fannin Street on fire, on June 28.

The district attorneys office said a Denison PD Detective was able to review camera footage that showed Darling walking toward the property and leaving the property around the time the fire was set.

Denison Police also spoke to the victim who stated that she had received messages from Darling threatening to burn the house down prior to the incident, according to the press release. Officers were also able to view a video of Darling burning personal items of the victim in the backyard of the home approximately one week prior to the fire.

Evidence presented to the Judge at sentencing illustrated Darling as a repeat offender who, among other cases, had previously been to the penitentiary – after being revoked on probation – for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and burglary of a building.

“Sometimes the only way we can truly protect our community from repeat violent offenders such as this is by locking them up,” said Assistant District Attorney Vanessa Vice. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “This offender committed a heinous act that could have led to serious injury of multiple people including the victim, Fire or Police personnel, or innocent members of the community. We are satisfied that this defendant will have to serve significant time for this offense.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Vanessa Vice with assistance from Investigator Mike Ditto, and Legal Assistant April Butner.

