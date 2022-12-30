Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

12-year-old boy dies from flu after EMS unable to reach him in blizzard, family says

The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with his family".(GoFundMe)
By Dakota News Now staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy in South Dakota died from the flu after emergency responders were unable to get to him during a blizzard, his family said.

Honor Beauvais was diagnosed with the flu and sent home the day before his death. His grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais, said Honor’s condition worsened from there.

“We tried for hours to reach the emergency preparedness personnel on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation to get help for Honor,” she told KSFY.

A snowplow reportedly was eventually able to make a path for an ambulance and Honor was taken to the Indian Health Service, a government hospital three miles away, where he died.

Honor was a sixth-grade student at Sapa Un Catholic in St. Francis, according to KSFY. He was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who loved spending time with his family.

“The roads in South Dakota and on the reservation are finally being cleared enough so that we can plan the wake and funeral for our beloved boy, Honor,” Cordier-Beauvais said.

A GoFundMe was set up by his grandmother to cover funeral expenses. In a single day, the fund surpassed over $9,000, bypassing the original goal of $8,500 with over 250 donations.

The fundraiser is currently over $10,000 in donations.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Pope Benedict Health Reactions
Pope Benedict Health Reactions
Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year’s...
Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year’s resolutions
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
Gregg County commissioners adjust base salary for DA’s office
City of Overton, VFD deal resignations, funding
City of Overton, VFD deal with resignations, funding
3 Angelina County officers apply to be first new sheriff in decade
3 Angelina County officers apply to be first new sheriff in decade