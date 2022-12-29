Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help officers lift stolen car off trapped 65-year-old bicyclist

Authorities in California say good Samaritans helped officers pull a car off a 65-year-old bicyclist. (Source: Watsonville Police Department/BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - Good Samaritans helped officers rescue a cyclist who ended up trapped under a stolen car last week.

The Watsonville Police Department shared body camera footage that captured the intense moments that afternoon as residents joined officers to help free a 65-year-old man from underneath the vehicle.

Authorities said the actions of those at the scene that day saved the man’s life.

The department said officers were approaching the stolen car when the suspect jumped out of the driver’s side and ran off. The moving vehicle then struck the cyclist, trapping him.

According to police, the suspected car thief was eventually caught and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

