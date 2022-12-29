Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler High Lions eliminate Lindale Eagles in second session of Wagstaff Classic

TJC Apaches coach explains the value of the Wagstaff Classic
By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second session inn the Wagstaff Classic was between the Lindale Eagles and Tyler High Lions and it proved to be tight matchup, at least until halftime.

Both teams went after each other hard early in the game and showed no signs of slowing down. Amongst Tyler’s starting roster was the Montreal Wade who is Boston-bound on a football scholarship. The Eagles defense led by Ryder Johnson was able to keep control of the Lion’s aggression early but were ineffective of keeping up with Tyler’s fast paced offensive playstyle.

Tyler come out on top after the first half 31-20 and dominate the rest of the game with a final score of 59-42.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening

Latest News

Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the...
Texas Tech beats Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
Lindale Eagles vs Tyler High Lions in Wagstaff Classic basketball tournament
Lindale Eagles basketball team defeats Tyler High Lions in Wagstaff Classic tournament
TJC Apaches coach explains the value of the Wagstaff Classic
TJC Apaches coach explains the value of the Wagstaff Classic
TJC Apaches coach explains the value of the Wagstaff Classic
TJC Apaches coach explains the value of the Wagstaff Classic