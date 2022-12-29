Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Thunderstorms likely by late today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with mostly cloudy skies and a few areas of light rain and drizzle.  Skies will be mostly cloudy with breezy south and southwest winds for the rest of the day.  A few light showers are possible, then thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon and move through East Texas this evening and overnight.  A few thunderstorms could become strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat along with locally heavy rainfall.  The storms will end before sunrise Friday, but a few more showers could develop Friday afternoon.  We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun through the weekend with mild to warm temperatures.

