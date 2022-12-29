Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It may be the end of December but it sure feels like spring! We have already seen a decent amount of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, and more will be likely over the next several hours. Showers and storms will remain likely overnight and into the pre-dawn morning hours of our Friday, and a few storms could become strong to severe, so First Alert Weather Days remain in effect tonight and into very early Friday morning. In addition to the isolated severe threat, heavy rainfall could track over the same area for numerous hours this evening which could lead to some localized flash flooding, so please remain weather alert and avoid flood prone areas to be safe. A few showers will be possible Friday evening into Friday night, although this rain activity will remain well below severe limits and overall coverage should be quite low. A weak cold front that moves in along with the storms late Thursday will drop temperatures into the middle 60s for most Friday before we warm back up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Saturday afternoon. Be prepared for a warm start to 2023 as highs on Sunday warm into the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine. Widespread showers and storms will be likely next Monday, with some strong to severe storms possible once again. It would be a good idea to stay tuned in to the forecast over the next few days as another First Alert Weather Day might be called for the start of next week. The first half of next week will likely remain above average temperature-wise as both next Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will remain in the lower to middle 60s before a stronger cold front drops our morning low on Thursday to near 40 degrees with highs only reaching into the middle 50s.

