Texas Tech beats Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl

Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the...
Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the fourth time in program history.(Facebook)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the fourth time in program history.

Starting Quarterback Tyler Shough passed for 242 yards and one touchdown. Shough carried the ball 25 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley had 8 receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Texas Tech forced five turnovers, with Marquis Waters, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, and Tyler Owens intercepting three passes. Tech had a balanced offense with 242 passing yards and 242 rushing yards.

Ole Miss’ Quarterback Jaxson Dart passed for 361 yards and 2 touchdown passes. Quinshon Judkinds led the Rebels in rushing with 23 carries for 91 yards.

With the Texas Tech win against Ole Miss 42-25, the Red Raiders pick up their eighth win of the season under first year head coach Joey McGuire. This was Tech’s 40th bowl game appearance.

The Red Raiders have now won back-to-back bowl games for the first time since the 2012-2013 season.

The Matador Song Wow!

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

