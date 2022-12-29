Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sulphur Springs police ask for assistance in locating missing 15 year old girl

(sulphur springs pd)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs is asking the public assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was least spotted at her mothers home at around 7 p.m. She is around 5′8″ has red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. Video footage spotted her leaving her mothers residence in a small-light-colored vehicle.

If anyone has any information, please contact Sulphur Springs Police Department at (903)-885-7602.

