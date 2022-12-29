Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

State agency fines Lone Star mayor for ethics violation

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Ethics Commission has levied a $500 fine for the mayor of Lone Star based on allegations he used city property and resources to make an endorsement.

The order states Mayor Randy Hodges neither admits or denies the findings as part of an agreed resolution.

According to the order’s findings of fact, a candidate for mayor of the City of Daingerfield posted a picture to his Facebook page of him and Hodges shaking hands while sitting at a desk in a City of Lone Star meeting room.

The order states that a caption quoted Hodges as endorsing the candidate for the mayor position.

According to the order, Hodges swore the meeting room is usually locked and may only be granted by submitting a request to the city secretary. Hodges also swore that the city secretary took the photo.

Texas law states an officeholder may not knowingly use government resources for political advertising.

KLTV has reached out to Hodges through the city secretary’s email for comment.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Sulphur Springs police ask for assistance in locating missing 15 year old girl
Wood County Sheriff's Office
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase
Plants at SFA gardens
SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze
SFA gardens checking over plants after last week's freeze