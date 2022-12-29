State agency fines Lone Star mayor for ethics violation

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Ethics Commission has levied a $500 fine for the mayor of Lone Star based on allegations he used city property and resources to make an endorsement.

The order states Mayor Randy Hodges neither admits or denies the findings as part of an agreed resolution.

According to the order’s findings of fact, a candidate for mayor of the City of Daingerfield posted a picture to his Facebook page of him and Hodges shaking hands while sitting at a desk in a City of Lone Star meeting room.

The order states that a caption quoted Hodges as endorsing the candidate for the mayor position.

According to the order, Hodges swore the meeting room is usually locked and may only be granted by submitting a request to the city secretary. Hodges also swore that the city secretary took the photo.

Texas law states an officeholder may not knowingly use government resources for political advertising.

KLTV has reached out to Hodges through the city secretary’s email for comment.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.