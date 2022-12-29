Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Peter Roussel, Press Secretary for George H. W. Bush, dies after battle with cancer

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Known for his public speaking and work with three presidents, Peter Roussel died Tuesday at the age of 81 after a battle with cancer.

Roussel worked as the Press Secretary for George H. W. Bush prior to his presidency when Bush was a member of the U.S. Congress and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. He also worked as President Gerald R. Ford’s staff assistant and Deputy Press Secretary under President Ronald Reagan.

KBTX met with Roussel in 2018, following the death of Barbra Bush. He shared stories about his time with the Bush family.

“Barbara and George Bush are two of the most down-to-earth, sincere, and genuine, help me out I’m running out of adjectives,” Roussel said in 2018.

According to Sam Houston State University, Roussel began his career in 1966, working in advertising and public relations with five firms in three cities. He was the Executive Vice President and a managing partner of Neumann Roussel Public Relations prior to joining Sam Houston State University in 2009.

Roussel was distinguished as the S.H.S.U. Philip G. Warner Chair of Journalism, where he worked as a professor teaching the next generation about public relations and press-presidency interactions.

The S.H.S.U. College of Arts and Media posted on social media saying, “it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Roussel, our distinguished Philip G. Warner Chair of Journalism. He lived and taught the value of a life of service and stands as an exemplar for all who were fortunate to know him.”

Included in the post was a preview of a recent musical debuted by Roussel. In 2009, Roussel wrote a book about his time as press secretary. He turned that into a play and then a musical in 2022.

