Murder of Killeen teenager remains unsolved three years later

Lou Busby III, 19, died on Dec. 31, 2019 at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Lou Busby III, 19, died on Dec. 31, 2019 at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. (Killeen Police Dept. photo)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The murder of Lou Busby III remains unsolved after three years and the Killeen Police Department is asking the public for new leads that could help detectives make an arrest.

Police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop to investigate a wreck at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

The officers found the 19-year-old Busby, the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition. Busby died as a result of the wounds he suffered on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

A preliminary investigation revealed the young man was attending a party at a newly constructed residence with several area high school students. The victim left the party in a vehicle towards Stan Schlueter when shots were fired.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

