Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout.

There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.

Trout anglers will need a valid fishing license that includes a freshwater fishing endorsement. Anglers under 17 years of age are not required to have a license.

Texas Parks & Wildlife offers tips to catch rainbow trout for those who have never fished for them before. Click here to view the tips.

