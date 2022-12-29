Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout

rainbow trout
rainbow trout((Source: City of Marshall))
By Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout.

There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.

Trout anglers will need a valid fishing license that includes a freshwater fishing endorsement. Anglers under 17 years of age are not required to have a license.

Texas Parks & Wildlife offers tips to catch rainbow trout for those who have never fished for them before. Click here to view the tips.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Boil water notice rescinded for N.E.W. Water Supply customers
Boil water notice lifted for Gum Creek Water Supply customers
This pair was caught on camera stealing on Dec. 24.
Authorities seek IDs of Goodrich store thieves
Heavy rain, damaging winds to develop Thursday evening