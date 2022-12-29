Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout.
There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
Trout anglers will need a valid fishing license that includes a freshwater fishing endorsement. Anglers under 17 years of age are not required to have a license.
Texas Parks & Wildlife offers tips to catch rainbow trout for those who have never fished for them before. Click here to view the tips.
