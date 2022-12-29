Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man charged in sexual assault of woman at Waco massage parlor

Norberto Tinoco
Norberto Tinoco(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Norberto Tinoco, 40, is charged with sexual assault after a woman accused him of touching her inappropriately and sexually assaulting her during a massage.

The accuser told police she visited Massage Envy at 2812 W. Loop 340 in Waco on Oct. 2 to get a massage. She said she was completely naked during the massage and Tinoco allegedly used his fingers to sexually assault her.

The woman told detectives she “froze up” in the moment and “did not say anything for fear that Tinoco would escalate the sexual assault or physically harm her,” the complaint affidavit states.

As soon as Tinoco finished the massage, the woman left. “She was very upset and sought therapeutic help before deciding to report the assault” on Oct. 17, the affidavit further states.

When detectives spoke with Tinoco, he denied any contact with the woman and “insisted there was no way he could have touched her” because of his draping technique with a covering cloth.

“Mr. Tinoco agree to a polygraph, which he failed,” the affidavit states, “In the post-test interview, Mr. Tinoco admitted that he had, in fact, touched (the woman)” inappropriately.

The accuser has hired Waco attorneys Vic Feazell and Seth Sutton to explore the possibility of civil litigation in the incident.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Better East Texas: A happier New Year
Better East Texas: A happier New Year
Sulphur Springs police ask for assistance in locating missing 15 year old girl
State agency fines Lone Star mayor for ethics violation
Wood County Sheriff's Office
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase