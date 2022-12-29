Fitness instructor and client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year’s resolutions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is the time of year when people resolve to stop smoking, save money, and the most popular, lose weight. Many people try, and fail each year, some succeed though.

According to a 2016 study, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only nine percent feel successful that they’ve kept them through the year. With fitness being a popular resolution, William Moore, the Personal Training manager at Crunch Fitness said it’s important to educate yourself with an expert.

“With a plan, with a sense of direction that comes with, again, education. We’re that much more likely to succeed because it’s going to have that deeper sense of appeal,” he said. “Instead of just coming in and going through some monkey-see monkey-do routine, I know what I’m going to do, the day I’m going to do it, sets, reps, rest time, all of that’s going to be taken care of for you.”

Penny Goggans has been on her fitness journey for 14 months and said having a trainer and guidance has helped her.

“I’ve lost right at 100 pounds in 14 months so I’m really excited and I will not stop. I know that it’s best for me, best for my kids, best for my grandkids, so I can keep up with them,” Goggans said.

On days she isn’t working with her trainer, she goes with a gym partner.

“Not only my trainer but I also have a gym partner and we come and do treadmills and things like that together just to keep each other accountable,” she said.

Along with accountability, Moore said staying consistent is a big part of seeing and feeling results. If you feel like you’re plateauing, variation might help.

“If you find yourself plateauing it could be as simple as changing up the diet, changing up the exercise routine, the order of events. The important thing is that you do not get discouraged or you do not just stubbornly plow through the same old same old.”

Other top New Year’s resolutions include saving money, spending more time with family and less time on social media.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.