Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

FDA to include sesame on list of major allergens

Sesame seeds can be a health hazard to those with allergies.
Sesame seeds can be a health hazard to those with allergies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is adding sesame to its list of major food allergens on Jan. 1.

This is a result of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act signed into law last year.

Sesame will join the major food allergens list, which includes milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.

Foods with sesame will now be subject to regulatory requirements, including labeling and manufacturing protocols.

Sesame appears in many different ingredients but has not always been listed by name on product labels.

It must now be obvious so those with a sesame allergy can avoid it.

Sesame allergies can cause various symptomsm including coughing, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and drops in blood pressure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening

Latest News

Boil water notice lifted for Gum Creek Water Supply customers
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest nosedive continues: 2,300 more canceled flights
Jellisa Baxter, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
Mom calls 911 to say she stabbed her 3-year-old to death, police say
This pair was caught on camera stealing on Dec. 24.
Authorities seek IDs of Goodrich store thieves
A casino caught fire overnight in Poipet, Cambodia.
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19