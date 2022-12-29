DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities.

Justin K. Fitzgerald, 30, of Mineola, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday at a Tyler hospital.

According to the DPS report, Fitzgerald was running from Wood County deputies and ran into the lanes on U.S. 80 and was struck by a 2003 Toyota Camry, driven by Jacob C. Batchelder, 30, of Mineola. Batchelder suffered incapacitating injuries and was taken to a Quitman hospital.

The wreck occurred a half-mile east of Mineola at 6:35 p.m.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies had responded to a call about shots having been fired east of Mineola off of Hwy 80. When the deputies arrived, the suspect had run into the woodline.

A perimeter was set up in an attempt to locate the suspect. While on scene, the sheriff’s office was notified of several houses being broken into near the area of F.M. 1801. Additional sheriff’s units arrived in the area and eventually began “pushing into the tree line” in an attempt to locate the man.

Eventually he exited the woods near Hwy 80 and ran into the highway, where he was struck by a vehicle that was passing by. A 9mm pistol was located near the deceased man’s shoes in the roadway, the sheriff’s office noted.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.