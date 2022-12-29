Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Contractor shoots at thieves stealing truck, robbing plumbers at worksite: police

A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite...
A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite in Mississippi.(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say thieves robbed workers who were on the job and stole a truck at a worksite.

WLBT reports two plumbers were robbed at the site and a contractor’s truck was stolen on Wednesday in the Broadmoor area.

Police said the contractor at the worksite ended up shooting at the thieves while they were attempting to leave the area in his truck.

According to authorities, the would-be robbers then crashed into a nearby trailer after taking out several mailboxes on the street.

Jackson police said at least one of the suspects involved was struck by a bullet.

The workers were reportedly performing rehab work at a large property when the incident happened.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Body found in Upshur County burned home
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

Bugs May Be Back
East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze
Justin's Kindness
Family donates medical equipment in memory of their son
East Texas Kwanzaa
East Texas Kwanzaa
Jacksonville Trash
City of Jacksonville revamps trash pick-up services to keep neighborhoods clean
Puppy Rabies
11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler