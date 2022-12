CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice that was in effect for Gum Creek Water Supply customers in Cherokee County has been rescinded.

As of 10:28 am Thursday, Gum Creek Water Supply customers are no longer required to boil their water.

A boil water notice had been issued on Dec. 25 for customers.

