Better East Texas: A happier New Year

By Pat Stacey
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have experienced an incredible year of highs and lows and if you are like me, I am ready for a quieter and more level 2023. The holidays give us the opportunity to come together and share and love and consider the future of our friends and family. Hopefully, you have had that opportunity.

As we look forward to 2023, the annual ritual of resolutions, perhaps we can set reasonable ones that have impact and ultimately improve us as individuals which will in turn, improve all of us. America is unique in that sense, that we can restart, we can reset, and we can dream a little and embrace ambition. Not many places on earth offer that.

In East Texas, we also have some special features that make this place one of a kind. But it all gets down to the people. At a time in our history where it is easy to be cynical, perhaps we can encourage. In a time when depression can grab us, perhaps we can reach for one another. In a time when the future has uncertainties, perhaps we can focus on the immediate next step and not let what might happen tomorrow control today.

I am grateful for the team around me both personally and professionally, and maybe 2023 will be a time to really demonstrate that gratitude. Whatever your challenge or hurdle, know that there are those around you ready to help you, to lift you, and to cheer you on. And perhaps that will be the greatest resolution of all: love for another.  Happy New Year, East Texas.

