Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Authorities seek IDs of Goodrich store thieves

This pair was caught on camera stealing on Dec. 24.
This pair was caught on camera stealing on Dec. 24.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODRICH, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people caught on camera stealing from a store.

The sheriff’s office has released a photo taken on Dec. 24 at the Dollar General on FM 393 in Goodrich.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 936-327-6810. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
Wood County Sheriff's Office
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening

Latest News

Boil water notice lifted for Gum Creek Water Supply customers
Heavy rain, damaging winds to develop Thursday evening
The seven principles of Kwanzaa, unity, collective work, responsibility, purpose,...
East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview
In 2009, Roussel wrote a book about his time as press secretary. He turned that into a play and...
Peter Roussel, Press Secretary for George H. W. Bush, dies after battle with cancer