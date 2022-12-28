Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Well, the first half of this week sure was a frigid one, but breezy south winds have returned to East Texas to usher in a much warmer second half of the work week! We’ll stay in the lower 60s tonight with cloudy skies and breezy winds. Tomorrow a few showers will be possible as we wake up near 60 degrees. Temperatures in the afternoon will rocket into the lower to middle 70s before showers and thunderstorms ramp up in coverage throughout the late afternoon and evening hours. Showers and storms will remain likely overnight and into the pre-dawn morning hours of our Friday, and a few storms could become strong to severe, so First Alert Weather Days remain in effect from the PM hours of Thursday into very early Friday morning. A few showers and potentially a few thundershowers will be possible Friday evening into Friday night, although this rain activity will remain well below severe limits. A weak cold front that moves in along with the storms late Thursday will drop temperatures into the middle to upper 60s for most Friday before we warm back up to near 70 degrees Saturday afternoon. Be prepared for a warm start to 2023 as highs on Sunday warm into the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine. Widespread showers and storms will be likely next Monday, with some strong to severe storms possible once again. It would be a good idea to stay tuned in to the forecast over the next few days as another First Alert Weather Day might be called for the start of next week. The start of next year will likely remain above average temperature-wise as both next Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will remain in the lower to middle 60s.

