Texas authorities warn against drunken driving for New Year’s

Texas authorities warn people to drive safe, avoid drunk driving for holidays
By Brittney Hazelton and Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - During the holiday season, families gather and drinks are common, so Texas law enforcement agencies are warning against drinking and driving.

Texas law enforcement agencies are warning the community that there will be heavy law enforcement this weekend as they look for impaired drivers from now until the New Year’s holiday.

According to Texas authorities, every seven hours and 52 minutes, someone dies on Texas roads due to drinking and driving.

Drunken drivers could lose their driver’s license, face a fine of up to $30,000, or even face jail time.

If you need to get home after having a drink, find a sober driver to take you home or get an UBER or cab.

