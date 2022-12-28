Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Temple police looking for suspects in burglaries of five businesses

Police in Temple are asking the public for help identifying and locating several suspects who allegedly burglarized five businesses.
Police in Temple are asking the public for help identifying and locating several suspects who allegedly burglarized five businesses.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are asking the public for help identifying and locating several suspects who allegedly burglarized five businesses.

Police said Best Quality Meats, Smart Choice Smoke Shop, El Puerto De Jalisco, Tapas Tapas and Los Tres Magueyes were burglarized during the early morning hours of Dec. 18.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for all burglaries, police said. The three masked individuals were observed approaching the locations driving a dark-colored Honda Accord with a sunroof.

Anyone with information should contact us at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. You can also report anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

