Odessa Police Department investigating murder

By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a murder near Dixie in Odessa.

Maurice Rogers was found dead at the 1000 block of E 36th after OPD went to his house on a welfare check just before 11 a.m.

After an initial investigation, officers found several bullet casings.

This case is being investigated as a murder and Rogers will be transported to Lubbock for an autopsy. His family has been notified.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

