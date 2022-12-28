Odessa Police Department investigating murder

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a murder near Dixie in Odessa.

Maurice Rogers was found dead at the 1000 block of E 36th after OPD went to his house on a welfare check just before 11 a.m.

After an initial investigation, officers found several bullet casings.

This case is being investigated as a murder and Rogers will be transported to Lubbock for an autopsy. His family has been notified.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.