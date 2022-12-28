Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left a man dead at a Longview restaurant.

According to Longview police, the Longview Police Special Apprehension Unit has served arrest warrants for 23-year-old Rayshon Weston LaGarde of Longview.

LaGarde had been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. LaGarde has been booked into the Gregg County Jail without incident, and his bond was set at $1.5 million.

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m., Longview Police Officers responded to a shooting at the Waffle House located at 318 East Loop 281. Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds, and they were transported to a local hospital. The male victim was identified as 27-year-old Kendall Marshall of Longview who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female victim was flown to an out-of-town hospital and is in stable condition.

