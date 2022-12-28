Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House

Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Rayshon Weston LaGarde((Source: Longview Police Department))
By Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left a man dead at a Longview restaurant.

According to Longview police, the Longview Police Special Apprehension Unit has served arrest warrants for 23-year-old Rayshon Weston LaGarde of Longview.

LaGarde had been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. LaGarde has been booked into the Gregg County Jail without incident, and his bond was set at $1.5 million.

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m., Longview Police Officers responded to a shooting at the Waffle House located at 318 East Loop 281. Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds, and they were transported to a local hospital. The male victim was identified as 27-year-old Kendall Marshall of Longview who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female victim was flown to an out-of-town hospital and is in stable condition.

Clockwise from top: Mark McLin, Tom Selman and Bryan Holley.
Chief deputy, constable, former election candidate applicants for Angelina County sheriff post
Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church
