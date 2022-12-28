Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church

By Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement are asking the public for help identifying a man who was caught on camera breaking a window at a Hopkins County church.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, late Christmas night, an unknown man broke a window out of Peerless Church in Sulphur Springs.

If you know the man you are asked to contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (903) 438-4040 or Lake Country Crime Stoppers (903) 885-2020.

