Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list.

The jail had previously added to the list following an Oct. 9 inspection. The report lists three separate citations.

There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the main jail since Jan. 5, 2022, and the annex facility since Sept. 22, 2022.

Also cited on the report were issues with weekly generator testing at the main jail and annex facility.

The state adds jail to its non-compliant list upon failed inspections. If the jail passes a follow-up inspection, the county is removed from the list.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.