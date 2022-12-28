Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)(KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list.

The jail had previously added to the list following an Oct. 9 inspection. The report lists three separate citations.

There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the main jail since Jan. 5, 2022, and the annex facility since Sept. 22, 2022.

Also cited on the report were issues with weekly generator testing at the main jail and annex facility.

The state adds jail to its non-compliant list upon failed inspections. If the jail passes a follow-up inspection, the county is removed from the list.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Body found in Upshur County burned home
Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

Traverro Mcelroy, 36, Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Escaped Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
East Texas Kitchen Care: Using essential oils to fragrance your home
East Texas Kitchen Care: Using essential oils to fragrance your home
East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze