East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze.

Henderson County

Beachwood Estates Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact 1-866-654-7992.

Carolynn Estates Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact 1-866-654-7992. This affects all customers of Carolynn Estates including Pinnacle Club and Michaels Cove.

Cherokee Shores Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact 1-866-654-7992.

Westwood Beach Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact 1-866-654-7992. This affects customers of Westwood Beach 1.

Marion County

Mims Water Supply boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact General Manager David Oney at 903-601-2746 or Office Manager Paula Hathcoat at 903-601-2155. This affects FM 729 east of Oak Valley Ln. to Alley Creek Park, all county roads off of FM 729, and the subdivisions of Deer Cove, Woodland Shores, Locks Mountain, and the Alley Creek Park.

Smith County

Lakeway Harbor Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact 1-866-654-7992. This affects all customers of Lakeway Harbor.

In each case, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the public water system to issue a boil water notice to inform customers that due to conditions which occurred recently, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Now, each public water system listed has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

