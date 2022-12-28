Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As East Texas comes out of a brutal hard freeze, our temperatures are expected to warm, and while that feels good to us, it could mean some unwanted residents will be showing up, namely insects.

With a bone-chilling Christmas week hard freeze, that last thing East Texans would be thinking of is insects.

But with temperatures expected to get into the 70′s, that begins to stir otherwise dormant insects.

A common misconception is that a prolonged hard freeze will kill insects even if they are dormant.

Not true according to pest control experts like Jared Ryon of Jennings Pest Control.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Body found in Upshur County burned home
Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

East Texas Kitchen Care: Using essential oils to fragrance your home
East Texas Kitchen Care: Using essential oils to fragrance your home
East Texans should expect insects return after hard freeze
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
City of San Augustine asks residents to conserve water after major leak