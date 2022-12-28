Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Chief deputy, constable, former election candidate applicants for Angelina County sheriff post

Clockwise from top: Mark McLin, Tom Selman and Bryan Holley.
Clockwise from top: Mark McLin, Tom Selman and Bryan Holley.(KTRE)
By Brian Jordan
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three with established law enforcement experience have submitted applications for the soon-to-be vacant position of sheriff for Angelina County.

Current Chief Deputy Mark McLin, who will be taking over the administrative duties of the sheriff’s office until a new sheriff is named, was the first applicant.

Bryan Holley, who worked in the sheriff’s office before Greg Sanches became sheriff, has also applied. Holley lost to Sanches in the Republican primary in 2020.

Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman is the third applicant.

Sanches announced his retirement as sheriff on Dec. 6. His retirement goes into effect on Jan. 1.

Angelina County commissioners are expected to name a new sheriff by the end of January.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon/evening
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Body found in Upshur County burned home
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church
Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church
Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church
Law enforcement looking for man who broke window at Hopkins County church
Rayshon Weston LaGarde
Man arrested in connection with shooting death at Longview Waffle House
A clearly displayed address shows all numbers on the mailbox.
First responders remind residents about importance of clearly displayed addresses